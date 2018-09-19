WFP Indonesia Country Brief, August 2018

Highlights

The Logistics Coordination Group was established in East Java Province and a major flood scenario was developed. This work is part of WFP’s Emergency Preparedness and Response technical assistance to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

Easier access to data on food security and weather enabled Indonesia to mitigate the risk posed by drought in the coming months. Data sources such as VAMPIRE helped the Government decide to import rice to shore up reserves and reduce possible price spikes.

US$ 0.86 m six months (Sept 2018-Feb 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

Lombok island suffered a series of devastating earthquakes in August, the strongest measuring 7.0. More than 500 people were killed and 400,000 people were displaced. WFP’s partners in the National Disaster Management Agency and the Ministry of Social Affairs were among the agencies leading the response.

Concerned by forecasts of a longer-than-usual dry season, the Government of Indonesia decided to import two million tons of rice to shore up reserves. The availability of better data on weather and food security, such as VAMPIRE (Vulnerability Analysis Monitoring Platform for Impact of Regional Events) and the Food Security Vulnerability Atlas enabled a more timely discussion of the risks and measures.

WFP has extended technical support to the Ministry of Education and Culture (MoEC) to enable it to monitor in real-time the progress and challenges faced during implementation. 60 out of 64 districts were trained using Skype on how to use the Progas online monitoring system, the first time the Ministry had delivered support using this technology to reach remote locations.

As part of WFP’s technical assistance to the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) to establish a network of six logistics and equipment hubs throughout Indonesia, a provincial Logistics Coordination Group (LCG) was established for East Java. VAMPIRE and InaSAFE (an open source software) tools were introduced to develop a likely disaster scenario and analyse its potential impact.

The exercise identified a major flood scenario as the most probable hazard, allowing the Logistics Coordination Group to plan its response.