WFP Indonesia Country Brief, April 2022

Highlights

• WFP facilitated the South-South Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) Peer Learning Event on Youth Engagement in Disaster Preparedness and Response between the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs and the Bangladeshi Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. Both countries shared best practices on youth participation in building disaster-resilient communities.

• The Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Cultural Affairs and WFP co-hosted a technical coordination meeting on “Supply Chain Partnership for Essential Goods during the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Transition and Recovery Period”. The event facilitated strategic dialogues among the stakeholders on current supply chain challenges and opportunities.

• The Ministry of Health and WFP co-hosted a virtual talk show on “Promoting Self-Love through Balanced Diets” on 14 April 2022, marking the International Health Day.

• WFP published the Indonesia Price Bulletin, covering the first quarter of 2022 with a special focus on domestic and global palm oil market trends and recent major interventions on regulating palm oil exports. The bulletin also covered the significant impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on global food prices and the availability and prices of ten strategic food commodities in Indonesia.

Operational Updates

• During the SSTC Peer Learning Event on Youth Engagement in Disaster Preparedness and Response, the Indonesian Ministry of Social Affairs and the Bangladeshi Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief exchanged their experiences with youth engagement in Government disaster preparedness and response initiatives. The Ministry of Social Affairs shared on youth engagement with their community-based volunteers for disaster preparedness and response initiative (TAGANA). The Bangladeshi Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief shared on youth engagement with their Cyclone Preparedness Programme. The Governments also discussed opportunities for women empowerment and integrating climate change issues in disaster preparedness and response activities. Both governments agreed to follow up on the event by establishing a virtual knowledge sharing platform to facilitate learning about disaster risk management between the two countries.

• The technical coordination meeting on supply chain partnership followed up on the interagency forum on “Protecting Essential Food and Non-Food Item Supply Chains during the COVID-19 Pandemic” held jointly by the Coordinating Ministry and WFP in December 2021. During the meeting, stakeholders agreed to establish a national coordination platform to facilitate strategic dialogues on supply chain issues and define the strategic role of business institutions and academia in building strong and sustainable supply chains. The Ministry of Trade, National Disaster Management Agency, Ministry of Agriculture, Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs, Indonesian Logistics Association, University of Indonesia, and the President’s Office participated in the meeting.