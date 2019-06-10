WFP Indonesia Country Brief, April 2019

Highlights

WFP and the Food Security Agency reached an agreement on joint activities to produce the Food Security and Vulnerability Atlas (FSVA) 2019.

A series of technical training sessions (BIMTEK) for the national school feeding programme (Progas) 2019 has been concluded by Ministry of Education and Culture with WFP’s assistance. The BIMTEK sessions prepared schools and local stakeholders prior to implementing Progas.

Operational Updates