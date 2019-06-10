WFP Indonesia Country Brief, April 2019
Highlights
WFP and the Food Security Agency reached an agreement on joint activities to produce the Food Security and Vulnerability Atlas (FSVA) 2019.
A series of technical training sessions (BIMTEK) for the national school feeding programme (Progas) 2019 has been concluded by Ministry of Education and Culture with WFP’s assistance. The BIMTEK sessions prepared schools and local stakeholders prior to implementing Progas.
Operational Updates
The Climate Centre at the Bureau of Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) requested installation of the Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping Platform for Regional Emergencies (VAMPIRE) as part of its climate early warning system and standard operating procedures for the data and information products. The request followed training on the technical and methodological aspects of the system, which showcased the information generated by the system and impact-based climate information and early warning.
WFP and the Food Security Agency (BKP) agreed that WFP will assist BKP with production of the Food Security and Vulnerability Atlas (FSVA) FSVA in 160 districts prioritized for stunting reduction in 2019.
WFP will provide technical assistance at the provincial level, conduct Small Area Estimations and include FSVA into an interactive online platform.
In its role as Global Logistics Cluster lead, WFP has completed Logistics Capacity Assessments (LCAs) for Bengkulu, Padang, West Java, Ternate, North Maluku,
North Sulawesi, and Maluku. The LCAs review access and capacity of sea-ports, airports, and other vital infrastructure. After validation, the assessment results will be available on the Global Logistics Cluster’s Indonesia page.
WFP participated in the joint launch of the Regional Overview on Food Security & Nutrition on 2 April and in the regional conference on Strengthening Southeast Asia's Food Security, Nutrition, and Farmers' Welfare through the UN Decade of Family Farming on 4 – 5 April in Jakarta.
WFP attended the national school feeding programme (Progas) launch at a school in Tangse,
Pidie District. Pidie District Government has demonstrated its strong commitment to Progas by allocating IDR 2.1 billion from its regional budget in 2019, in addition to the IDR 1.5 billion from the national budget. This represents a best practice among the 39 districts, as district-level resources are more sustainable than national pilot-programme funds. During the launch the Head of Pidie District announced another commitment of IDR 1.7 billion for Progas in 2020. WFP will continue to support the Ministry of Education and Culture in sharing the example of Pidie to jointly advocate for greater sustainability in other districts.
WFP supported the Ministry of Education and Culture to train 354 participants in Makassar, bringing to completion a series of technical training sessions for Progas 2019.