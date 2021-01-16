Water Mission Mobilizes Disaster Response to Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island

Water Mission Contact: Gregg Dinino

Earthquake Topples Buildings and Triggers Landslides, Approximately 15,000 People are Displaced in Shelters

N. Charleston, S.C. — Jan. 15, 2020 – Water Mission, a nonprofit Christian engineering organization, is responding to a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that caused extensive damage earlier today on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island. The earthquake toppled buildings and triggered landslides, resulting in hundreds of injuries and more than 40 deaths. Early reports detail structural damage to buildings and homes, leaving approximately 15,000 people displaced in temporary shelters around the island.

Water Mission has been providing safe water to communities in Indonesia since responding to the devastating Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami in 2004. Water Mission’s Indonesia team has been among the first responders to disasters in Indonesia and other countries around the world. Most recently, they provided emergency safe water solutions following the earthquake and tsunami that struck Sulawesi in 2018. Since then, they have worked to transition temporary water treatment systems to sustainable safe water projects, helping to meet ongoing needs in many communities.

“Safe water access is critical in the first few days after a natural disaster to avoid the spread of illness,” said Water Mission CEO and President, George C. Greene IV, PE. “Our global staff are well versed in disaster response. Water Mission’s established presence in Sulawesi will allow us to reach people in need as quickly as possible with safe water.”

The existing Water Mission Indonesia office has established disaster response partnerships, enabling them to quickly assess and respond to disasters and provide emergency safe water where it is needed most. Water Mission is in the process of redeploying additional staff to the region.

Sphere Standards, stipulate the minimum volume of water required for drinking and domestic hygiene per household in a disaster is 7.5 liters (1.98 gallons) per person per day. Water Mission’s Indonesia-based team is actively working to coordinate efforts with local government authorities and other aid organizations to exceed these disaster relief standards.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for nearly 7 million people in 57 countries. Water Mission has over 400 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, North, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 14 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.