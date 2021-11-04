Indonesia + 2 more
Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia - Floods and landslides (AHA Centre, BMKG, MET Malaysia, NCHMF) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2021)
- Heavy rainfall across South-East Asia since 31 October, has led to floods and landslides in Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia according to ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).
- In Indonesia, a landslide on 2 November in Serdang Begadai Regency (North Sumatra Province), displaced 145 families, with over 2,010 households affected.
- In Malaysia, 890 people are displaced in 17 evacuation centres as a result of flooding across Perlis, Kedah, Johor, and Melaka States.
- In Vietnam, one person was injured and 42 houses damaged by floodwaters in Dien Bien Province. Several landslides in Dien Bien, and Lai Chau provinces blocked connecting roads, temporarily isolating many communities.
- On 4-5 November, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Indonesia, including Sumatra. Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected over most of Malaysia and light to moderate rainfall in southern Vietnam.