USAID/Indonesia Urban Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (IUWASH PLUS) Final Performance Evaluation Report

Prepared by: Popy Indrawati, Risyana Sukarma, Hartono Kurniawan, Keri Culver, Kwan Men Yon, and Siti Nur Aini

ABSTRACT

This final performance evaluation report of the USAID Indonesia Urban Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Penyehatan Lingkungan Untuk Semua (IUWASH PLUS) answers evaluation questions relating to performance indices and drivers, non-revenue water and energy efficiency interventions, the human resources roadmap, spring vulnerability assessments, and alternative financing. The evaluation team carried out a mixed-methods design remotely because of COVID-19 restrictions, using interviews and an online mini-survey. The report concludes that IUWASH PLUS made important gains in many areas and will leave important tools available to the Government of Indonesia and local partners. The evaluation team also offers a set of recommendations for the remaining time IUWASH PLUS is active, and for future USAID interventions in this sector.