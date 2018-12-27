Update on response to Sunda Strait tsunami, as of 25 December 2018

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), as of 14.00 local time on 25 December, a total of 16,082 people had been displaced in the five districts – Pandeglang and Serang in Banten Province, and Lampung Selatan, Tanggamus, and Pesawaran in Lampung Province – affected by the tsunami that hit Indonesia’s Sunda Strait late in the evening of 22 December 2018.

Figures provided by the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), as of 14.00 local time on 25 December.

16,082 PEOPLE DISPLACED

1,485 PEOPLE INJURED

429 DEATHS

154 PEOPLE MISSING

Damage includes 882 houses, 73 hotels and villas, 60 culinary stalls, 434 boats, and around 65 vehicles.

MSF quickly mobilised three teams: one in Lauban, one in Carita and one mobile team.

Labuan

In Labuan, MSF has a medical team stationed in the health centre to support the delivery of outpatient medical care.

To date, Labuan Health Center has admitted 74 wounded and discharged 66 patients. A total of 8 patients have been referred to the hospital, and 9 bodies have been received.

There are still many people currently visiting the centre to seek treatment despite power cuts in the area.

Carita

In Carita, MSF was unable to reach the centre on 26 December, due to the flooding caused by heavy rains that started the previous evening.

Medical coordination with the health centre staff is being conducted via phone calls.

As of 25 December, the Carita Health Center admitted 99 injured patients who were immediately released after treatment. The centre has also received 65 bodies.

Mobile clinic

Aside from supporting the health centres, MSF has been conducting a mobile clinic from the third day after the tsunami hit the area.

“We visited the survivors who have evacuated to higher ground by foot,” explains Dina Afriyanti, an MSF midwife. “Some of them have been injured as they were either trying to escape the rising water or as they were hit by rubble.”

“We saw many injured people in the remote communities who had not received any treatment,” Dina recounts. “So, we cleaned and dressed their wounds. Afterwards, we will conduct follow-up visits to check on their condition and make sure that they heal properly.” said Dina Afriyanti, an MSF midwife.

Sulaiman Warawu, an MSF health promoter, reiterates: “As MSF has been here in Banten since early this year for the adolescent health project, this area feels like home. So, we are committed to supporting the health centres and the people affected. We will continue conducting the mobile clinic and will also do follow-ups to ensure the full recovery of the patients.”