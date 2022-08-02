UNOPS partners with Government of Japan to aid COVID-19 preparedness in Indonesia

In collaboration with the Government of Japan, the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has delivered essential medical equipment, medical supplies and personal protective equipment to support the Government of Indonesia’s COVID-19 preparedness and response.

Since May 2020, UNOPS and the Government of Japan have been working with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia to equip hospitals with medical equipment, and medical supplies for COVID-19 patients, as well as strengthen the health preparedness and COVID-19 response of the country’s healthcare system. With $4 million in funding from the Government of Japan, UNOPS delivered medicine and medical equipment - including ICU Ventilators, COVID-19 testing kits, PCR machines, an ambulance and other items aimed at effectively and timely preventing and treating COVID-19 cases. Since the start of the project, the Joint-Partnership is estimated to have helped over 16,000 critically-ill patients, as well as supported the work of 1,750 health workers across 30 hospitals.

The 2 year project has now come to an end with the procurement, installation and training in the use of the last 65 ventilators.

The Government of Japan also provided an additional $ 5.6 million for a 4-month project that saw UNOPS supporting Indonesia’s Health Crisis Centre through the delivery of 2,800 Oxygen Concentrators; to help the country’s healthcare system respond to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta Variant in 2021.

**Speaking about the project: **

His Excellency Mr. Kenji Kanasugi, Ambassador of Japan to Indonesia said: “I am pleased that this Japan-UNOPS project is ending with concrete achievements, namely procurement of various essential medical equipment that have saved many lives and enhanced health preparedness in Indonesia. Let me reiterate Japan's strong commitment to the partnership with Indonesia, especially at the time of crisis.”

Ms. Samina Kadwani, UNOPS Director for Indonesia, Thailand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific said: “UNOPS is proud to have partnered with the Government of Japan to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 preparedness and response. Through the delivery of medical equipment and medicine, we remain committed to helping the Government of Indonesia strengthen the country’s healthcare system.”

ENDS

Notes to the editors:

Photographs of the project can be found here - credit: @UNOPS

Press contact details:

Government of Japan: For media inquiries please contact: Yahata Hironori, First Secretary at the Embassy of Japan in Indonesia (hironori.yahata@mofa.go.jp)

UNOPS: For media inquiries please contact: Ffion Conlon, Communications and Partnerships Officer (ffionc@unops.org)

About UNOPS:

UNOPS mission is to help people build better lives and countries achieve peace and sustainable development. We help the United Nations, governments and other partners to manage projects, and deliver sustainable infrastructure and procurement in an efficient way. We respond to our partner’s needs in the world’s most challenging environments, by combining the best of the UN and the private sector, as we build foundations for countries to achieve sustainable development. Read more: www.unops.org