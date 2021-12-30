The United States donates additional 3.3 million COVID-19 vaccines to Indonesia

Swiny Andina

sandina@usaid.gov

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Earlier this week, 3.3 million additional doses of safe and effective Pfizer vaccines donated by the United States arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. On Sunday (12/26), 234,000 doses arrived, followed by 3,086,460 doses which arrived on Tuesday (12/28). With the latest consignment, the United States has donated over 28 million doses of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the Government of Indonesia closer to achieving their vaccination goals.

To help ensure these vaccine doses reach the arms of Indonesians, the United States is also supporting vaccination sites, training health workers, and supporting vaccine distribution logistics to remote areas in Indonesia. Through social media and other public messaging, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and civil society partners have also reached tens of millions of Indonesians to promote vaccinations and counter misinformation and disinformation.

These vaccines are delivered in partnership with COVAX, UNICEF, and the Government of Indonesia. With a total commitment of $4 billion, the United States is the largest donor to COVAX, which has helped Gavi, a public–private global health partnership, deliver more than 56.7 million total vaccine doses to Indonesia. The United States is donating 1.2 billion safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to low and lower-middle income countries around the globe. Worldwide, the United States has already delivered 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with no strings attached.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. government has committed more than $77 million to support Indonesia’s COVID-19 response, building on more than $1 billion in health-related assistance over the last two decades. Since March 2020, U.S. support has reached more than 165 million people in Indonesia—60 percent of the country’s population. The United States has helped approximately 44,000 frontline healthcare workers and strengthened more than 1,400 hospitals and clinics around the country.