UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: July - September 2022

Highlights

Indonesia has one of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. Children under 18 years of age make up 13.8 per cent of confirmed cases and 1.2 per cent of deaths.

Building on COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the government of Indonesia launched a National Immunization Month aiming to immunize more than 36.5 million children against vaccinepreventable diseases. By the end of September 2022, 25.3 million children had received a catchup dose of measles-rubella vaccine.

Following the revision of the school opening regulations in April 2022, all schools (530,000) were required to conduct 100 per cent face-to-face learning from the new school year in midJuly 2022 whilst maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols. The latest data as of end of July showed that more than 502,000, or 94 per cent, of schools have been conducting a 100 per cent face-to-face learning programme.

UNICEF is supporting the government of Indonesia with COVID-19 vaccine deployment activities at the national level and across all 34 provinces, including targeting priority groups such as teachers and the elderly. The government continues vaccinating children aged 6–17 years of age. With the start of the booster vaccination programme in late 2021, by September 2022, over 63.4 million people had received their third dose

In an effort to strengthen WASH sub-cluster coordination in Indonesia, UNICEF engaged with wider WASH sector stakeholders to agree upon harmonized ‘WASH in Emergency’ standards and guidelines that could be applied by all stakeholders during an emergency.

273,523,621 # at risk of COVID-19 (total population)

34 (all provinces) # provinces with confirmed cases

108,516,957 # tests

6,425,849 # confirmed cases

158,057 # deaths

886,767 # confirmed cases in children <18 yo

1,896 # deaths in children <18 yo

171,128,074 # vaccine both doses administered

63,351,929 # vaccine 3d booster shot administered

Source: https://covid19.go.id/, Vaksin Dashboard (kemkes.go.id)

Situation Overview

COVID-19 vaccine update

In 2021, the Government of Indonesia launched an ambitious campaign to vaccinate 234.6 million people, including children aged 6 to 12 years of age. As of the end of September 2022, more than 204 million people had received their first dose, including over 46.7 million children. A further 171.1 million people, including 39.6 million children, were fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All health workers, 1.47 million, have received two doses of the vaccine as well as a third booster shot. Over 601,000 (41 per cent) health workers have already been vaccinated with a fourth booster shot. Of the target of 21.5 million older persons, only 14.8 million (69 per cent) have received both doses and 6.7 million have received booster shots (31 per cent).

By September 2022, Indonesia had received more than 104 million COVID-19 doses through the COVAX Facility.

By September 2022, a total of 6,425,849 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Indonesia. Following a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in mid-June, the number of cases decreased as of midAugust due to a variety of public health and epidemiological factors. As of September, the overall bed occupancy rate at the national level decreased to 5.27 per cent 1 from the 6.732 per cent reported in the same period in August.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 108,516,957 tests conducted. Nationally, the test positivity ratio has declined over the reporting period and is at 7.6 per cent3 as of 18 September.

As of 1st August 2022, all schools were conducting face-to-face learning for the start of the new school year for 2022/23. Class capacity arrangements are decided by each school and range from 50 per cent to 100 per cent, depending on context. Schools were required to apply COVID-19 safety protocols to facilitate the return to face-to-face learning. Responding to increases in cases nationally, the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (MoECRT) issued a new instruction in July 2022, to provide further guidance on arrangements for school closures to contain outbreaks. With support from UNICEF, MoECRT continues to improve data exchange and accuracy on teacher vaccinations. Teacher vaccination figures have improved significantly over the last 21 months. As of 1st August 2022, 3.77 million teachers received a 1st dose (~96 per cent of 3.77 million), 3.58 million teachers received a 2 nd dose (~91 per cent of 3.77 million) and 1.52 million received a 3rd dose (42 per cent of 3.77 million).

n July 2022, the government adopted the Presidential Regulation on the National Strategy on Elimination of Violence against Children. The strategy follows INSPIRE, the global strategy to end violence against children published by UNICEF, WHO and other agencies in 2016. UNICEF and the Civil Society Alliance on Ending Violence against Children advocated for the development of the National Strategy, examining the response to reducing risks of violence against children during and postCOVID-19. Following the adoption of Law no. 12/2022 on Sexual Violence Crime in April 2022, the Government has also rolled out discussions to develop implementing regulations mandated by the Law. The Sexual Violence Crime Law was adopted in response to, among others, growing concerns about online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) and online genderbased violence during the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) released Decree No 13/2022 on the MoH Strategic Plan for 2020 to 2024, which updates an earlier decree issued in 2020. The decree outlines key target indicators, including for nutrition-specific programmes, namely, the percentage of pregnant mothers with chronic energy deficiency (CED), exclusive breastfeeding, growth monitoring, and Iron Folate Acid supplementation for adolescent girls. The regulation also emphasizes the need for action at the sub-national level to strengthen emergency preparedness plans, including a nutrition component.