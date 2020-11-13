UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 15 October – 12 November 2020

Highlights

Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia. Children under 18 years old make up 11% of cases and 1.6% of deaths.

Nationally, there has been a plateauing and 20% reduction in daily cases from peak levels despite limited physical distancing. In Jakarta, where large-scale physical distancing restrictions were applied and re-introduced in mid-September, there has been a 30% decline in new daily cases with parallel improvements in hospital bed capacity.

UNICEF and partners supported the Ministry of Health to develop technical guidelines on safe organization and delivery of hospital services during COVID-19 which have been disseminated to all 917 referral hospitals in the country.

UNICEF has been requested to support COVID-19 vaccine introduction through strategy development, demand generation, targeting and real-time implementation monitoring, supply chain support and capacity development of health workers.

While school re-opening at primary and secondary levels has been endorsed in half the country’s districts deemed low-to-moderate risk, data suggest closure remains common.

On Global Handwashing Day, 10 ministries came together to deliver a joint declaration to prioritize handwashing with soap (HWWS) in their respective institutions.

The Public-Private Partnership for Handwashing with Soap launched a National Call to Action outlining a ‘whole of society’ approach to make Hand Hygiene accessible for all.

UNICEF continues its support to the national website which has received 26.2 million visitors and 82.5 million pageviews.