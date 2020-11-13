Indonesia + 1 more

UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 15 October – 12 November 2020

Highlights

  • Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia. Children under 18 years old make up 11% of cases and 1.6% of deaths.

  • Nationally, there has been a plateauing and 20% reduction in daily cases from peak levels despite limited physical distancing. In Jakarta, where large-scale physical distancing restrictions were applied and re-introduced in mid-September, there has been a 30% decline in new daily cases with parallel improvements in hospital bed capacity.

  • UNICEF and partners supported the Ministry of Health to develop technical guidelines on safe organization and delivery of hospital services during COVID-19 which have been disseminated to all 917 referral hospitals in the country.

  • UNICEF has been requested to support COVID-19 vaccine introduction through strategy development, demand generation, targeting and real-time implementation monitoring, supply chain support and capacity development of health workers.

  • While school re-opening at primary and secondary levels has been endorsed in half the country’s districts deemed low-to-moderate risk, data suggest closure remains common.

  • On Global Handwashing Day, 10 ministries came together to deliver a joint declaration to prioritize handwashing with soap (HWWS) in their respective institutions.

  • The Public-Private Partnership for Handwashing with Soap launched a National Call to Action outlining a ‘whole of society’ approach to make Hand Hygiene accessible for all.

  • UNICEF continues its support to the national website which has received 26.2 million visitors and 82.5 million pageviews.

  • UNICEF Indonesia has received 65% of its US $26.3 million request through the generous support of the Asian Development Bank, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Platform for Education, the Governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Prudential Indonesia, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, Wings Group Indonesia and individual and corporate donations received via UNICEF’s Private Sector Fundraising team.

273,523,615
# at risk of COVID-19 (total population)

34 (all provinces)
# provinces with confirmed cases

3,105,465
# tests

440,569
# confirmed cases

14,689
# deaths

48,462
# confirmed cases in children < 18 yo

235
# deaths in children < 18 yo

