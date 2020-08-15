Indonesia
UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 15 July to 12 August 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Indonesia has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia, with 128,776 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 85,928 suspects and 5,824 deaths confirmed as of 12 August. A total of 9.1% of cases and 2.2% of deaths are among children < 18 years old.
Physical distancing recommendations have been eased in most areas, including resumption of domestic air travel and some international flights.
Recent revisions to national guidelines support school re-opening at both primary and secondary levels for learners across nearly half the country’s districts deemed low-to-moderate risk. A UNICEF supported digital assessment of over 4000 students suggests 87% cent are eager to return to school though had concerns regarding COVID-19 issues.
UNICEF’s WASH and Data & Analytics team have been supporting a national digital platform assessing ‘new normal’ guidelines which includes real-time independent monitoring of handwashing, safe distancing, and mask-usage.
UNICEF continues its support to the national website which has received 22.6 million visitors and 71.6 million page views.
Working through the Ministry of Health, UNICEF has designed a platform for tracking COVID-19 related capacity gaps across all public and private hospitals in the country. Technical protocols for this platform have been disseminated to 834 hospitals across all 34 provinces.
UNICEF Indonesia has received 63% of its US $26.3 million request through the generous support of the Asian Development Bank, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Platform for Education, the Governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, UN COVID19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund and individual and corporate donations received via UNICEF’s Private Sector Fundraising team.
Situation in Numbers
273,523,615
# at risk of COVID-19 (total population)
34 (all provinces)
# provinces with confirmed cases
1,731,634
# tests
128,776
# confirmed cases
5,824
# deaths
11,718
# confirmed cases in children < 18 yo
128
# deaths in children < 18 yo