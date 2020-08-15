UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 15 July to 12 August 2020

Highlights

Indonesia has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia, with 128,776 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 85,928 suspects and 5,824 deaths confirmed as of 12 August. A total of 9.1% of cases and 2.2% of deaths are among children < 18 years old.

Physical distancing recommendations have been eased in most areas, including resumption of domestic air travel and some international flights.

Recent revisions to national guidelines support school re-opening at both primary and secondary levels for learners across nearly half the country’s districts deemed low-to-moderate risk. A UNICEF supported digital assessment of over 4000 students suggests 87% cent are eager to return to school though had concerns regarding COVID-19 issues.

UNICEF’s WASH and Data & Analytics team have been supporting a national digital platform assessing ‘new normal’ guidelines which includes real-time independent monitoring of handwashing, safe distancing, and mask-usage.

UNICEF continues its support to the national website which has received 22.6 million visitors and 71.6 million page views.

Working through the Ministry of Health, UNICEF has designed a platform for tracking COVID-19 related capacity gaps across all public and private hospitals in the country. Technical protocols for this platform have been disseminated to 834 hospitals across all 34 provinces.