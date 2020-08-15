Indonesia

UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 15 July to 12 August 2020

Highlights

  • Indonesia has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia, with 128,776 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 85,928 suspects and 5,824 deaths confirmed as of 12 August. A total of 9.1% of cases and 2.2% of deaths are among children < 18 years old.

  • Physical distancing recommendations have been eased in most areas, including resumption of domestic air travel and some international flights.

  • Recent revisions to national guidelines support school re-opening at both primary and secondary levels for learners across nearly half the country’s districts deemed low-to-moderate risk. A UNICEF supported digital assessment of over 4000 students suggests 87% cent are eager to return to school though had concerns regarding COVID-19 issues.

  • UNICEF’s WASH and Data & Analytics team have been supporting a national digital platform assessing ‘new normal’ guidelines which includes real-time independent monitoring of handwashing, safe distancing, and mask-usage.

  • UNICEF continues its support to the national website which has received 22.6 million visitors and 71.6 million page views.

  • Working through the Ministry of Health, UNICEF has designed a platform for tracking COVID-19 related capacity gaps across all public and private hospitals in the country. Technical protocols for this platform have been disseminated to 834 hospitals across all 34 provinces.

  • UNICEF Indonesia has received 63% of its US $26.3 million request through the generous support of the Asian Development Bank, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Platform for Education, the Governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, UN COVID19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund and individual and corporate donations received via UNICEF’s Private Sector Fundraising team.

Situation in Numbers

273,523,615
# at risk of COVID-19 (total population)

34 (all provinces)
# provinces with confirmed cases

1,731,634
# tests

128,776
# confirmed cases

5,824
# deaths

11,718
# confirmed cases in children < 18 yo

128
# deaths in children < 18 yo

