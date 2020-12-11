UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 13 November - 10 December 2020

Highlights

• Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in South East Asia. Children under 18 years old make up 11.5% of cases and 2.9% of deaths.

• After a decline in cases during October, November has witnessed increasing new daily cases and deaths. This has corresponded to an easing in physical distancing restrictions and gradual reductions in adherence to safe behaviours. While there has also been increased testing capacity, the positivity rate nationally has increased to 14.8%.

• UNICEF and partners supported the Ministry of Health and the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group to conduct a COVID-19 acceptance survey, reaching over 115,000 people across all 34 provinces in the country. The results are being used to develop tailored communication strategies to improve uptake of a COVID-19 vaccine once available.

• UNICEF supported the government to screen more than 150,000 children for early detection of wasting in four provinces, and key messages on nutrition, healthy diets, and essential nutrition services reached more than 15.8 million people.

• The government issued a new decree giving the authority to local governments, school administrations and parents to decide if their schools should reopen for face-to-face learning, considering the risk of COVID-19 transmission and schools’ readiness for providing safety and health protocols. This regulation will be applied for the new semester in January 2021 and many local governments and schools have started assessment and preparation for school reopening.

• Monitoring of hygiene behaviours across eight high priority provinces continues to show suboptimal hygiene practices with the biggest challenges in handwashing with soap (25%) across all public places likely due to lack of facility access and poor awareness.

• As a result of UNICEF’s WASH in Schools advocacy, efforts to rehabilitate WASH facilities is underway in 100 high schools, with plans to expand to 455 high schools by next year.

• The UNICEF supported national website has received 27.7 million visitors and 85.9 million views.

• UNICEF Indonesia has received 66% of its US $26.3 million request through the support of the Asian Development Bank, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Platform for Education, the Governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Prudential Indonesia, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group,

UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, Wings Group Indonesia and individual and corporate donations received via UNICEF’s Private Sector Fundraising team