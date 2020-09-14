Indonesia
UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 13 August to 9 September 2020
Attachments
Highlights
Indonesia has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia, with 196,989 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 8,130 deaths confirmed as of 08 September.
Children < 18 years old make up 9.5% of cases and 1.9% of deaths.
Physical distancing recommendations have been eased in most areas, including resumption of domestic air travel and some international flights.
Recent revisions to national guidelines support school re-opening at both primary and secondary levels for learners across nearly half the country’s districts deemed low-tomoderate risk.
UNICEF’s WASH and Data & Analytics teams have been supporting a national digital platform for real-time independent monitoring of handwashing, safe distancing, and mask-usage which is being scale up in 8 provinces across the country.
UNICEF continues its support to the national website which has received 22.6 million visitors and 71.6 million page views.
UNICEF and the MoH finalized a national survey of community perceptions regarding resumption of safe immunization services. This was launched this week by the national COVID-19 task force and the UNICEF Representative.
An assessment of safely managed sanitation in 18 provinces noted 40% experienced disruptions to wastewater and de-sludging services, with half reporting budget cuts.
A boat with 296 Rohingyas (185 children) disembarked in Aceh province of Indonesia, after midnight on 7 September 2020. This group added to 99 Rohingyas (56 children) disembarked in Aceh on 24 June 2020.
UNICEF Indonesia has received 65% of its US $26.3 million request through the generous support of the Asian Development Bank, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Platform for Education, the Governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Prudential Indonesia, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, Wings Group Indonesia and individual and corporate donations received via UNICEF’s Private Sector Fundraising team.
273,523,615 # at risk of COVID-19 (total population)
34 (all provinces) # provinces with confirmed cases
1,731,634 # tests
196,989 # confirmed cases
8,130 # deaths
18,713 # confirmed cases in children < 18 yo
154 # deaths in children < 18 yo