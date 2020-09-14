UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 13 August to 9 September 2020

Highlights

Indonesia has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia, with 196,989 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 8,130 deaths confirmed as of 08 September.

Children < 18 years old make up 9.5% of cases and 1.9% of deaths.

Physical distancing recommendations have been eased in most areas, including resumption of domestic air travel and some international flights.

Recent revisions to national guidelines support school re-opening at both primary and secondary levels for learners across nearly half the country’s districts deemed low-tomoderate risk.

UNICEF’s WASH and Data & Analytics teams have been supporting a national digital platform for real-time independent monitoring of handwashing, safe distancing, and mask-usage which is being scale up in 8 provinces across the country.

UNICEF continues its support to the national website which has received 22.6 million visitors and 71.6 million page views.

UNICEF and the MoH finalized a national survey of community perceptions regarding resumption of safe immunization services. This was launched this week by the national COVID-19 task force and the UNICEF Representative.

An assessment of safely managed sanitation in 18 provinces noted 40% experienced disruptions to wastewater and de-sludging services, with half reporting budget cuts.

A boat with 296 Rohingyas (185 children) disembarked in Aceh province of Indonesia, after midnight on 7 September 2020. This group added to 99 Rohingyas (56 children) disembarked in Aceh on 24 June 2020.