UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Situation Report: 10 September – 14 October 2020

Highlights

• Indonesia has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia, with 336,716 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 11,935 deaths confirmed as of 12 October.

Children < 18 years old make up 10.4% of cases and 1.7% of deaths.

• Physical distancing recommendations were re-introduced in Jakarta on September 14 due to bed capacity reaching the 80% threshold. This has resulted in a plateau in daily infections and declining deaths. Nationally, new daily infections are also levelling off.

• The Government of Indonesia signed a MOU with UNICEF Supply Division on September 16th to support procurement related to the COVAX facility (and other vaccines). UNICEF has been requested to support COVAX-related risk communication; real-time monitoring; supply chain support and capacity development of health workers.

• School re-opening at both primary and secondary levels has been endorsed in half the country’s districts deemed low-to-moderate risk.

• An assessment conducted by UNICEF’s WASH team reports that only 16% of schools nationally have access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene facilities, 20% do not have safe drinking water, 27% lack basic sanitation and 40% do not have functional handwashing with soap (HWWS) facilities.

• UNICEF launched a real-time behavioural monitoring platform which reports rates of handwashing at 37%, mask use at 74% and safe-distancing at 63% nationally.

• UNICEF continues its support to the national website which has received 25.1 million visitors and 79.7 million page views.

• UNICEF Indonesia has received 65% of its US $26.3 million request through the generous support of the Asian Development Bank, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Platform for Education, the Governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Prudential Indonesia, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, Wings Group Indonesia and individual and corporate donations received via UNICEF’s Private Sector Fundraising team.