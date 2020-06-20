UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Response Situation Report, May 22 - June 18, 2020

Highlights

Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, with 41,431 COVID-19 cases and 2,276 deaths confirmed as of June 18. A total of 7.8% of cases and 1.4% of deaths are among children < 18 years old. National cases continues to rise in line with increased testing capacity. Physical distancing measures have been partially lifted and ‘new normal’ protocols are being introduced.

UNICEF is supporting national and sub-national Risk Communication and Community Engagement. This includes design and maintenance of the national website (COVID19.go.id) which has received 20.1 million visitors and 62.7 million page views to-date.

The Ministry of Health endorsed the UNICEF supported HWWS guidance for public places and institutions and disseminated the guidance to all the 514 districts in 34 provinces.

To further highlight the importance of continuing immunization services, UNICEF organized a media briefing with the Indonesia Journalists Association, which included experts from the Ministry of Health and the Indonesian Paediatrics Association. The session involved 375 participants and articulated the findings of the immunization rapid assessment to place the spotlight on immunization.