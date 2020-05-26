UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Response Situation Report, May 12-21, 2020

Highlights

• A total of 18,496 COVID-19 cases and 1276 deaths have been confirmed in Indonesia as of May 20. Nearly 7% of cases and 1.4% of deaths are among children < 18 years old. National daily cases continues to rise in line with increased testing capacity. Physical distancing measures will remain in place until at least June 4, including restrictions on migration for Muslim holidays.

• UNICEF is supporting national and sub-national Risk Communication and Community Engagement. This includes design and maintenance of the national website (COVID19.go.id) which has received 17.6 million visitors and 53.7 million page views to-date.

• With major employment and income loss, the pandemic’s wider socioeconomic effects will create new vulnerabilities for children. This week UNICEF Indonesia launched the report COVID-19 and Children in Indonesia:

An Agenda for Action to address Socio-Economic Challenges. In partnership with several ministries, UNICEF generated a concise cross-sectoral guidance package and tool-kit on addressing the needs of children during COVID-19. With school closures since mid-March affecting close to 48 million children, UNICEF has intensified its support for expanding on-line and off-line remote learning options.

• UNICEF Indonesia has received 72% of its US $16.3 million request through the generous support of the Asian Development Bank, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Platform for Education, DFID, Governments of Japan and New Zealand, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund, USAID, and individual/corporate donations.