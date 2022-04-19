UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Response Situation Report: January–March 2022

Highlights

Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia. Children under the age of 18 years make up 13.6 per cent of confirmed cases and 1.2 per cent of deaths. Since late February 2022, Indonesia has continued to register a steady decline in the number of cases, following a sharp increase in cases due to the Omicron variant first detected in midDecember 2021 as well as due to increased mobility of the population over the holiday season. An Interactive Voice Response (IVR) based survey on the socio-economic impact of the pandemic on children revealed that approximately 45 per cent of households with children struggled to find sufficient nutritious food to feed their families, with many eating smaller portions than usual. Challenges with learning were reported by 9 in 10 respondents with school-aged children, and at least 1 member of every 2 households lost their job. Following the release of the new regulation in December 2021 on community activity restrictions, face-to-face learning was allowed to resume in schools. As of March 2022, 96 per cent of schools were conducting limited face-to-face learning, while 4 per cent continued distance learning. UNICEF has facilitated the arrival of more than 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX Facility. UNICEF is supporting the Government of Indonesia with vaccine deployment activities at the national level and in all 34 provinces, including targeting priority groups such as teachers and the elderly. The Government continues the vaccination of children aged 6–17 years. With the start of the booster vaccination programme in late 2021, up to 28 million people have received a third dose as of March 2022.

Situation Overview

COVID-19 vaccine update

In 2021, the Government of Indonesia launched an ambitious campaign to vaccinate 234.6 million people, including children aged 6–12 years. As of end of March 2022, more than 218 million people had received their first dose, including over 45.5 million children aged 6–12 years; and over 177.8 million people, including 37.5 million children, were fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

All health workers (target 1.47 million) have received two doses of vaccine as well as a third booster shot. Of the target of 21.5 million older persons, only 13.3 million (61.5 per cent) have received both doses, and 2.3 million have received booster shots (11 per cent)

As of March 2022, Indonesia has received more than more than 100 million COVID-19 doses through the COVAX Facility.

As of March 2022, a total of 6,019,981 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Indonesia. Following a surge in cases due to the Omicron variant recorded in January–February 2022, since late February, Indonesia continued to record a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country due to a variety of public health and epidemiological factors.

As of mid-March, the overall bed occupancy rate in COVID-19 referral hospitals was at 22 per cent.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been 92,541,687 tests conducted. Nationally, during the week of mid-March, the test positivity proportion has averaged 13.6 per cent.

As of March 2022, 96 per cent of schools were conducting limited face-to-face learning, while 4 per cent continued distance learning. With support from UNICEF, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (MOECRT) continue to improve data exchange and accuracy on teachers’ vaccination.

Teacher vaccination figures have improved significantly over the last 16 months: as of March 2022, 82 per cent or 3.26 million teachers had received both doses, while 92 per cent or 3.66 million had received the first dose.

The Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (MOWECP), with support from UNICEF, continues to identify and provide relevant services to children affected by COVID-19-associated orphanhood. As of 31 March 2022, MOWECP had identified 35,833 children (17,618 girls, 18,215 boys) who had lost at least one caregiver, an increase from 32,682 in December 2021. Of this total, 174 children are unaccompanied and 57 are placed in institutional care. East Java remains the province with highest number of children registered orphaned due to COVID-19, at 11,991 children, followed by West Java (7,058) and Central Java (6,066).

COVID-19 has disrupted mothers’ access to essential services such as breastfeeding counselling through hospitals, health centres and home visits, as well as the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative. Misinformation about the safety of breastfeeding during the pandemic has also tended to decrease breastfeeding practices by women who fear it could harm babies.