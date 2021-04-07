UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Response Situation Report: January – March 2021

Highlights

• Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia. Children under 18 years old make up 12.2 per cent of confirmed cases and 1.2 per cent of deaths.

• After an increase in cases in January and February, March is showing a decrease in cases and deaths. While there has also been increased testing capacity, the positivity rate nationally remains high, at 13.5 per cent as of March 2021.

• Real-time monitoring data of hygiene behaviours from 23 provinces show a declining trend in handwashing with soap (HWWS), mask usage and social distancing. While almost 50 per cent of people are observed to practice proper mask usage and social distancing, the practice of handwashing with soap remains very low with only one in four people seen to be practicing this behaviour.

• A new decree on the school re-opening is issued to encourage all schools to conduct face-to-face learning with safety and health protocols in the new academic calendar starting July 2021.

• On 8 March 2021, the Government of Indonesia received the first 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered via the COVAX Facility. UNICEF is supporting the Government with vaccine preparedness and deployment activities at the national level and in all 34 provinces.

• As a part of the national vaccination rollout programme, UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health in facilitating Inter-Personal Communication (IPC) training for over 92,000 health workers.

• UNICEF supported the local authorities in 400 schools in 5 provinces to implement action plans aimed at improving WASH facilities as part of the Safe Schools protocol.

• UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health to disseminate key findings and recommendations of the first national survey on the continuity of essential nutrition services, highlighting the serious disruption of nutrition services and supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic – the government will collaborate with 17 local universities across the country to accelerate efforts to build back essential nutrition service