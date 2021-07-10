UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Response Situation Report: April - June 2021

Highlights

● Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in southeast Asia. Children under 18 years old make up 12.6 per cent of confirmed cases and 1.2 per cent of deaths.

● After a decreasing trend in cases and deaths in March, Indonesia recorded a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases following the Eid al- Fitr holidays in May. While there has also been increased testing capacity, in the last two weeks of June, the positivity rate nationally was at 23.2 per 100,000 population.

● The Government of Indonesia has received nearly 8.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX Facility. UNICEF is supporting the Government with vaccine deployment activities at the national level and in all 34 provinces, including targeting priority groups such as teachers and the elderly.

● To support safe school reopening, a new decree was issued to encourage all schools to conduct face-to-face learning with implemented safety and health protocols. In coordination with the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Health, UNICEF is engaging key hygiene manufacturing companies as part of the Public-Private Partnership for Handwashing with Soap (PPP-HWWS) to support the reopening of schools through provision of “COVID-19 Safe School Kits”.

● UNICEF engaged with NU (largest Muslim organization in Indonesia) to facilitate the acceptance of the AstraZeneca vaccine, contributing to increased acceptance of the vaccine among several prominent religious scholars in East Java.

● As part of World Immunization Week, UNICEF supported a series of activities across Indonesia promoting the use of vaccines. Furthermore, following the arrival of 1.6 million pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) doses procured via UNICEF Supply Division through the Gavi Advance Market Commitment mechanism, in June, UNICEF, WHO and partners supported the Ministry of Health with a high-level PCV launch event in East Java to expand the programme in additional provinces.

● UNICEF supported the Ministry of Health to develop the first-ever national platform to report violations against the International Code of marketing of breastmilk substitutes and subsequent World Health Assembly resolutions in Indonesia. A total of 133 cases of Code violations have been reported so far, which are being followed-up by the Ministry of Health and National Food and Drug Association.