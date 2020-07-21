UNICEF Indonesia COVID-19 Response Situation Report, 19 June – July 14, 2020

Highlights

• Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, with 76,981 COVID-19 cases and 3,656 deaths confirmed as of 13 July. A total of 8.1% of cases and 1.6% of deaths are among children < 18 years old. National cases continues to rise in line with increased testing capacity. Physical distancing measures have largely lifted and ‘new normal’ protocols are being introduced.

• UNICEF is supporting national and sub-national Risk Communication and Community Engagement, including design and maintenance of the national website which has received 21.4 million visitors and 67.6 million page views.

• UNICEF supported the MOH with a review of health facilities to assess the level of health service disruptions. With 2,740 health facilities across all 34 provinces participating, the survey found that 75% village health posts reported closures, with over 86% of facilities suspending child growth and development monitoring. Safe delivery services were also suspended in 8% of facilities

• In anticipation of the new school year starting July 13, UNICEF conducted a digital assessment of over 4000 students which suggests 87% cent are eager to return to school though had concerns regarding COVID-19 related issues.

• Ninety-nine Rohingya refugees (56 children) arrived via sea to Aceh, Indonesia over the past 10 days. UNICEF has been supporting COVID-19 assessments, local coordination, water and sanitation facilities, providing mental health and psychosocial support, and responding to child protection concerns.

• UNICEF Indonesia has received 61% of its US $26.3 million request through the generous support of the Asian Development Bank, COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Global Platform for Education, the Governments of Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom and United States of America, Johnson & Johnson Foundation, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, UN COVID19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund and individual and corporate donations received via UNICEF’s Private Sector Fundraising team.

Situation in Numbers

273,523,615

# at risk of COVID-19 (total population)

34 (all provinces)

# provinces with confirmed cases

1,074,467

# tests

76,981

# confirmed cases

3,656

# deaths

6,235

# confirmed cases in children < 18 yo

58

# deaths in children < 18 yo