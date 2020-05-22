UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Region - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 7 (Reporting Period: 9 May – 22 May)

Highlights

• As of 22 May 2020, 191,702 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in East Asia and Pacific, with 8,063 deaths. Among these, Indonesia (18,496) and Philippines (12,942) are the worst affected. Over 325 million school aged children across the region have been affected by this pandemic. These children face an increased risk of school dropout, violence, sexual and gender-based violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect.

• UNICEF is supporting governments with the reopening of schools in China, Viet Nam, Papua New Guinea, several Pacific Islands and Lao PDR. So far, 108 million children in China and 21 million in Viet Nam are reportedly back in school. In countries where schools are not open UNICEF continues to support the continued learning of over 41 million distance learners and is providing 42 million people with mental and psychosocial support.

• UNICEF is supporting governments with their infection prevention and control measures as well as communicating lifesaving and accurate information on COVID-19. To date, UNICEF reached over 459 million people with COVID-19 messages in the East Asia and Pacific region.

• UNICEF launched a revised Global Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) Appeal of US$1.6 billion, including US$137 million for UNICEF’s response in East Asia and the Pacific, with the aim to reduce human-to-human transmissions of the COVID-2019 virus and to mitigate the impact and consequences of the pandemic on children, youth, women and their caregivers.