UNHCR Situation update – Aceh, Indonesia Operational Response (as of 20 January 2022)

Background

▪In the evening of 29 December 2021, the Indonesian Government decided to allow the disembarkation of 105 Rohingya refugees who had for days been stranded on a boat in the open seas near Aceh, Indonesia. The refugees on board were overwhelmingly women and girls. The boat disembarked at ASEAN port, Kruenggeukuh Aceh Utara, Lhokseumaweon30 December 2021, with immediate reception by local government authorities, UNHCR and IOM.

▪The boat had been at sea in dangerous conditions for more than three weeks. It was first sighted in waters near Bireuen in northern Aceh on 26 December. The boat departed from Bangladesh in the first week of December, but soon suffered a damaged engine. Shortages of food and water were reported by the passengers. There are reports that one 17-year-old girl perished at sea. Some of the men reported that smugglers had tied their hands together and beat them, abandoning them at sea. By the time the boat reached Aceh, it was taking in water through a hole in the hull. The Indonesian Government’s decision to allow disembarkation most certainly saved lives.