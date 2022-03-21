UNHCR Indonesia Factsheet - January 2022

3,219 personsregistered with UNHCR including - 73% adultand 27% children. Of the total number of adult, 25% are women and 75% are men.

On 30 December, a group of 105 Rohingya refugees arrived by boat in North Aceh. As of end of January 2022, the number of refugees hosted at the refugee site in Lhokseumawe is 84 individuals.

Of the 3,512 childrenregistered with UNHCR, 70 children are unaccompanied by a parent or other adult relative and 28 children are separated from their parents.

1,169 vulnerable refugeesreceived the monthly subsistence allowance in January 2022