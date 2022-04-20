UNHCR Indonesia Factsheet - February 2022

13,174 persons registered with UNHCR including - 73% adult and 27% children. Of the total number of adult, 27% are women and 73% are men.

On 30 December, a group of 105 Rohingya refugees arrived by boat in North Aceh. As of end of February 2022, the number of refugees hosted at the refugee site in Lhokseumawe is 41individuals.

Of the 3,498 children registered with UNHCR, 69 children are unaccompanied by a parent or other adult relative and 28 children are separated from their parents.

As many as 1,268 vulnerable refugees received the monthly subsistence allowance in February 2022.