UNHCR Indonesia Factsheet - December 2021

13,149 persons registered with UNHCR including - 73% adult and 27% children. Of the total number of adult, 26% are women and 74% are men.

On 30 December, a group of 105 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, arrived by boat in North Aceh. The group were allowed to disembarked and provided shelter in Lhokesumawe.

Of the 3,518 children registered with UNHCR, 56 children are unaccompanied by a parent or other adult relative and 28 children are separated from their parents.

1,243 vulnerable refugees received the monthly subsistence allowance. A total of 4,129 individuals received COVID-19 relief assistance in December 2021.