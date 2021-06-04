UNFPA and Japan commit to “leaving no one behind” in COVID-19 response [EN/ID]

Jakarta, 4 June 2021 – The Government of Japan supports the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for its work in Indonesia to protect and maintain the dignity of women and vulnerable groups during COVID-19 pandemic through funding of US$ 2,863,636.

The prolonged pandemic, combined with natural disasters in different parts of Indonesia, have taken a heavy toll on women and vulnerable populations who are facing increased risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and greater barriers to their access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and other essential services.

Through a project entitled Leave No One Behind (LNOB), the partnership between UNFPA and Japan will ensure continued and equal access to life-saving SRH services and outreach to vulnerable populations that are bearing the brunt of the pandemic, which include pregnant women, GBV survivors, people living with HIV, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

UNFPA and the Government of Japan, in collaboration with the Government of Indonesia and civil society organizations, are committed to protecting women and vulnerable populations in Indonesia during the pandemic to ensure no one is left behind during COVID-19 response as well as Indonesia’s pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The funds will also help provide dignity kits to women and other vulnerable populations along with service providers, including midwives, GBV first responders, and social workers.

“Japan is pleased to launch a new project with UNFPA to address challenges faced by women and other populations who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The project shows Japan's strong commitment to ensuring human security and protection of women and other vulnerable populations in Indonesia. Japan will continue to work hand in hand with the Indonesian people to overcome this pandemic,” Kenji Kanasugi, Ambassador of Japan to Indonesia remarked, at the LNOB project launch ceremony on Thursday (3/6).

Anjali Sen, UNFPA’s Representative to Indonesia, emphasized the critical need to strengthen institutional capacity and the resilience of individuals and communities in the COVID-19 response. “In this unprecedented global crisis, it is critical that we work together... I welcome and highly appreciate our partnerships with the Government of Indonesia and the tremendous support of the Government of Japan in building back better communities and leaving no one behind in our collective COVID-19 response,” Sen said during the virtual launch event.

“On this occasion, I would like to express my appreciation to UNFPA Indonesia, the Embassy of Japan in Indonesia, and other supporting parties who continue to take initiatives to ensure sustainable development through partnerships between the Indonesian government, international organizations, and partner organizations, especially in order to develop quality and competitive human resources in Indonesia,” Dr. Ir. Himawan Hariyoga Djojokusumo, MSc, Secretary of the Ministry for National Development Planning/First Secretary of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) said.

The launch event was also attended by General Secretary of Indonesian Midwives Association Ade Jubaedah, Commissioner of the National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) Bahrul Fuad, Chairperson of Jaringan Indonesia Positif Meirinda Sebayang, Senior Economis of Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) Dr. Fauziah Zen, and Knowledge Management and Communication Manager of Diffable Movement for Equality Foundation (Perdik) Nur Syarif Ramadhan (watch in on Youtube).

The one-year project is part of the global UNFPA-Japan joint COVID-19 life-saving response project in 18 countries in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and East and Southern Africa Regions.

UNFPA in Indonesia

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, is an international development agency with a mission to “deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every child birth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled”. UNFPA began its partnership with Indonesia in 1972 to deliver strengthened family planning services, demographic research, and population education programmes at schools. Since the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), UNFPA has been one of Indonesia’s most prominent partners in reproductive health, youth, population and development, and gender equality.

For more information, please contact: