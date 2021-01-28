Understanding and responding to climate change impacts in inclusive WASH programs - a conceptual framework, Learning paper, December 2020

Introduction

Conceptual framework used for research

There are many different ideas and practices from water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), climate change adaptation (CCA) and gender and social inclusion (GSI) academic and civil society sectors that are relevant to supporting civil society organisations (CSOs) to understand and respond to climate change impacts. Our research required a framework to translate and integrate these ideas so they could be applied, in practice, to understand and assess how climate change affects WASH and GSI outcomes from WASH projects.

In our research project, ISF-UTS worked collaboratively with the CSO partners to develop practical climate change assessment methods and approaches. The “research team” refers to The Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney (ISF-UTS), Plan International in Indonesia (YPII), Plan International Australia (PIA), WaterAid Timor-Leste (WATL) and WaterAid Australia (WAA) team members working jointly.

An initial version of the framework was developed and used to: