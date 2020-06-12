UN Women Indonesia COVID-19 Response (June 2020)

INTRODUCTION

Women have been at the forefront of COVID-19 response and are disproportionately affected by the crisis. In Indonesia, women make up the majority of frontline healthcare professionals and community health workers. At home, women also play important roles as caregivers for children, the sick, and elderly members of their families. Plus, school closures mean that women have taken on an increased unpaid care burden while remaining one of the main contributors or sole breadwinners of their households.

This combination of economic and social stresses brought on by the pandemic, as well as restrictions on movement, have dramatically increased the numbers of women and girls facing abuse in almost every country, and Indonesia is no exception. Many of the socioeconomic impacts of COVID- 19 have exacerbated pre-existing inequalities and discrimination, both in public and private spaces.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, UN Women Indonesia has immediately adjusted and realigned its country programme to support partners in driving a response that meets the immediate needs of women and girls. It also focuses on safeguarding and leveraging gains made on gender equality and women’s empowerment through policy advocacy and programming that incorporates a gender-transformative approach to recovery.

KEY AREAS OF INTERVENTIONS: