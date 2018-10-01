01 Oct 2018

UK sends team to Indonesia following earthquake and tsunami

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original

Five humanitarian experts deployed to help co-ordinate the international response following the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia.

Announcing UK aid in response to the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

"The UK offers its deepest condolences to those affected by the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia which has left hundreds of people dead and thousands more homeless and in need of urgent help.

"Following a request from the Government of Indonesia this morning, we are deploying a team of UK aid humanitarian advisers to the region who will use their disaster response expertise to help co-ordinate efforts on the ground.

"I have made an initial £2 million of UK aid support available to help meet immediate needs of the most vulnerable people."

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.