05 Oct 2018

UK Aid Match supports DEC's Indonesia Tsunami Appeal to reach £6m

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original

The UK government had pledged to aid match public donations to the appeal up to £2 million.

Published 5 October 2018
From: Department for International Development and The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP

UK aid has matched pound-for-pound the first £2 million of public donations, boosting the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) appeal response to £6 million.

Welcoming the kindness of the UK public, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

"The incredible generosity of the British public on behalf of those left suffering and bereaved in Indonesia is truly heart-warming. Your contributions will make a genuine difference to people who need it most.

"Through Aid Match we give the British public the ability to help directly to support people in desperate need by matching your donations pound-for-pound, your generosity has meant an additional £2 million being added to this vital appeal.

"This comes on top of the support already being provided by the UK government in response to the crisis.

General media queries

Email mediateam@dfid.gov.uk

Telephone 020 7023 0600

Follow the DFID Media office on Twitter - @DFID_Press

