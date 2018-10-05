UK Aid Match supports DEC's Indonesia Tsunami Appeal to reach £6m

The UK government had pledged to aid match public donations to the appeal up to £2 million.

Published 5 October 2018

From: Department for International Development and The Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP

UK aid has matched pound-for-pound the first £2 million of public donations, boosting the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) appeal response to £6 million.

Welcoming the kindness of the UK public, International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt said:

"The incredible generosity of the British public on behalf of those left suffering and bereaved in Indonesia is truly heart-warming. Your contributions will make a genuine difference to people who need it most.

"Through Aid Match we give the British public the ability to help directly to support people in desperate need by matching your donations pound-for-pound, your generosity has meant an additional £2 million being added to this vital appeal.

"This comes on top of the support already being provided by the UK government in response to the crisis.

