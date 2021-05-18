UAE Sends Plane Carrying 48 Metric Tons of Food Supplies to Indonesia

The UAE today sent a plane containing 48 metric tons of food supplies to the Republic of Indonesia as part of its humanitarian initiatives to support families in need due to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

His Excellency Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia and ASEAN, said: “The UAE and Indonesia are linked by solid ties, which are reflected in the continued exchanges and bilateral visits by the leaders of our two countries,” noting that these supplies were sent as part of efforts to enhance bilateral ties.

His Excellency added: “In April 2020, the UAE sent a plane containing 20 metric tons of medical supplies to Indonesia to support the country in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, benefiting 20,000 frontline healthcare workers.”