UAE provides urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by earthquake in Indonesia

ABU DHABI, 26th January, 2021 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has provided urgent humanitarian aid to people affected by the recent earthquake that rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi recently.

The initiative was launched on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), to support those affected by the earthquake and offer them urgent relief aid.

The ERC implemented the directives of the leadership by preparing an ambitious relief programme, which aims to provide large quantities of shelter materials, food, medical supplies and other basic needs to thousands of people affected by the disaster.

The ERC coordinated with the UAE Embassy in Jakarta and relevant Indonesian authorities to ensure the fast delivery of the aid, to meet the needs of those affected by the disaster, improve their conditions and ease their burdens.

An ERC delegation recently arrived in Indonesia to oversee the relief operations and distribute humanitarian aid in the affected island.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the UAE’s leadership is always keen to consolidate the country’s regional and international humanitarian and development role in providing needy people and those affected by various disasters with required aid.

The ERC, under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan, is always ready to rapidly respond to similar crises and disasters, Al Falahi added, affirming that the ERC has been present in Indonesia since the 1990s and its office in Jakarta is among the first to be opened globally.

Therefore, the ERC is aware of the humanitarian conditions in Indonesia and works, in coordination with relevant authorities, to better serve affected areas, he further added.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked Sulawesi was followed by heavy rainfall that flooded the Krueng Langsa river.

The floods affected many areas of the island and left thousands homeless, as well as damaged many houses, hospitals, schools and other services facilities.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Hazem Hussein