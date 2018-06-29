Two East Java airports closed because of volcanic ash from Mt. Agung

Jakarta | Fri, June 29, 2018 | 12:42 pm

Thick smoke and volcanic ash emanating from Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, has forced the suspension of operations at two airports in East Java.

A notice to airmen (NOTAM) released by the Transportation Ministry states that Blimbing Sari Airport in Banyuwangi and Noto Hadinegoro Airport in Jember will remain closed until around 5 p.m. local time on Friday.

In an earlier NOTAM, the ministry announced the closure of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali, until 7 p.m. on Friday. That closure has been in effect since 3 a.m.

Volcanic activity at Mt. Agung increased on Thursday afternoon, after the volcano had emitted ash and smoke throughout the day. Flames were seen at the summit in the evening, kompas.com reported..

The flames could even be seen from the Mt. Agung observation post in Rendang village, which is located around 12 kilometers from the volcano’s crater.

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has declared the third-highest alert status and advised people living around the volcano, as well as visitors not to carry out any activities in areas within a radius of 4 km from the crater. (gis/ebf)