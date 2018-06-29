29 Jun 2018

Two East Java airports closed because of volcanic ash from Mt. Agung

Report
from Jakarta Post
Published on 29 Jun 2018 View Original

Jakarta | Fri, June 29, 2018 | 12:42 pm

Thick smoke and volcanic ash emanating from Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, has forced the suspension of operations at two airports in East Java.

A notice to airmen (NOTAM) released by the Transportation Ministry states that Blimbing Sari Airport in Banyuwangi and Noto Hadinegoro Airport in Jember will remain closed until around 5 p.m. local time on Friday.

In an earlier NOTAM, the ministry announced the closure of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali, until 7 p.m. on Friday. That closure has been in effect since 3 a.m.

(Read also: Wings Air flight from Semarang to Denpasar cancelled due to volcanic ash)

Volcanic activity at Mt. Agung increased on Thursday afternoon, after the volcano had emitted ash and smoke throughout the day. Flames were seen at the summit in the evening, kompas.com reported..

The flames could even be seen from the Mt. Agung observation post in Rendang village, which is located around 12 kilometers from the volcano’s crater.

The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has declared the third-highest alert status and advised people living around the volcano, as well as visitors not to carry out any activities in areas within a radius of 4 km from the crater. (gis/ebf)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.