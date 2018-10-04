Turkish Red Crescent: Indonesia Sulawesi Relief Operation Report

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck central Sulawesi, Indonesia on 28.09.2018 inducing tsunami as high as 6 meters in Palu and surrounding area. According to initial reports, the regions of Donggala and Palu, Parigi, Kasimbar, Tobolf, Toribulu, Dongkalang, Sabang and Tinombo are considered most affected by the earthquake and the subsequent Tsunami.

The country's disaster management agency confirmed that the death toll has risen to 1,400 as rescue teams were deployed to locate survivors.

According to UN and governmental agencies; over 65,000 homes have been damaged and 60,000 people displaced with as many as 200,000 in desperate need of relief supplies. Furthermore, due to damage to infrastructure; roads and bridges in certain areas are reported to be no longer accessible. Early assessments also indicate that survivors have no access to running water or electricity.

According to information received from the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, extensive search and rescue efforts are being carried out by the Indonesian Red Cross Society (PMI), the Indonesian National Police, the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Units, and the National Military Units of Indonesia. The IFRC Cluster Support Team (CCST), ICRC and other National Societies have also joined support efforts in the region.

Turkish Red Crescent teams have been deployed to the region from the first moment and have been included in response efforts in close coordination with the Host National Society.

Turkish Red Crescent Intervention

Within the first 36 hours of the earthquake and tsunami, the Turkish Red Crescent Indonesia Humanitarian Relief Operation initiated and two delegates from the TRC’s Head of Delegation office in Bangladesh were transferred to the region. TRC Delegates established communications with the Host National Society and local institutions to undertake assessments.

TRC disaster response team has been donated 10.000 USD in cash to PMI for the people in urgent need.

TRC is planning to dispatch 30 tons of humanitarian relief materials with 2 air craft on upcoming days loaded with humanitarian relief materials consisting of 200 family tents, 200 family hygiene kits, 200 baby Kits, 200 Kitchen sets, 2,000 sleeping bags, 2,000 Blankets and 5,000 boxes containing various medicine.

An additional 3 TRC personnel will be joined the air freighters to support our 2 delegates in the affected region.