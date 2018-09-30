30 Sep 2018

Tsunami Update: Field Report (30 Sep 2018)

Report
from Adventist Development and Relief Agency International
Published on 30 Sep 2018

ADRA’s team in Indonesia is reporting back about the damage and the urgent needs. Here are a few excerpts from the latest report.

  • Complete and partial damages are seen: houses, shopping centers, hotels, hospitals.
  • Most fatalities and injuries caused by falling slabs of concrete from the earthquake that caused the tsunami.
  • Electricity, telecommunications, evacuation, and search and rescue urgently needed.
  • Need for instant foods, food for babies and children, emergency shelter tents, tarpaulins, blankets, and clean water.
  • Immense need for stretchers and medicine for the sick and injured.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.