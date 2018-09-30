Tsunami Update: Field Report (30 Sep 2018)

ADRA’s team in Indonesia is reporting back about the damage and the urgent needs. Here are a few excerpts from the latest report.

Complete and partial damages are seen: houses, shopping centers, hotels, hospitals.

Most fatalities and injuries caused by falling slabs of concrete from the earthquake that caused the tsunami.

Electricity, telecommunications, evacuation, and search and rescue urgently needed.

Need for instant foods, food for babies and children, emergency shelter tents, tarpaulins, blankets, and clean water.

Immense need for stretchers and medicine for the sick and injured.