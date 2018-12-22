22 Dec 2018

Tsunami kills many in Indonesia

Report
from Deutsche Welle
Published on 22 Dec 2018 View Original

A tsunami has hit the beaches around Sunda Strait, between Java and Sumatra. It was caused by a volcanic eruption.

At least 20 people died in Indonesia after a tsunami hit beaches around Sunda Strait on Saturday.

It hit the area, between Java and Sumatra, before dawn, injuring at least 165 other people. AT least two people are still missing, according to Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Authorities said the wave was likely caused by an eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano, possibly due to underwater landslides.

The victims were mainly in the areas of Padenglang Regency, South Lampung and Serang, all less than 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Jakarta.

In October, 2,000 people died when an earthquake and a tsunami hit Sulawesi.

Anak Krakatoa was formed in the 1920s near the site of the most destructive volcanic eruption in recorded history.

