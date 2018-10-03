Tsunami: INTERSOS’ Emergency Unit deployed to Indonesia

INTERSOS’ Emergency Unit is currently deployed to the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia, hit on 28 September by an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 that caused a tsunami with high waves up to 6 meters.

The team, made up of experienced humanitarian workers, doctors and logisticians, will reach Indonesia is heading to Sulawesi Island to immediately start an assessment of the main needs and to be operational as soon as possible.

The number of victims has already exceeded 1200 deaths. The number of affected people in need of humanitarian aid reaches 1.6 million, according to estimates by the International Red Cross.

On the morning of October 1, the Indonesian government launched an urgent appeal to ask the international community to send every possible help.

While rescue teams are still digging and counting victims, a race against time has started to treat the injured, to assist and offer shelter to displaced people, to guarantee access to food and drinking water, to prevent epidemics, and to assist the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, women and children.