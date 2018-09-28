Tsunami Emergency: TSF deploys in Indonesia

Today Friday, September 28, the Sulawesi Island in Indonesia was shaken by many earthquakes, including one of a magnitude 7.5 and whose epicentre was only 10 km deep. A tsunami hit the island half an hour later.

Only few hours after the disaster stroke, TSF deploys its telecom technicians on site. The teams leave from the international headquarters and the Asia base in Bangkok.

The Pacific nations issued a tsunami warning after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit the island of Sulawesi. At 4 pm, the deadly wave hit the cities of Palu, capital of the island's central province, and the small town of Donggala.

Following the earthquake, several strong aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.7, hit.

National Agency for Disaster Management spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho declared that houses were swept away and numerous families were reported missing. He added that communications to the area had been disrupted, hampering efforts to find out more information on what had happened.

Follow the evolution of the mission.