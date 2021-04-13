Tropical Cyclone 26S (Seroja) Nusa Tenggara Islands, Indonesia | Flash Update #3

OVERVIEW: The Jakarta Tropical Cyclone Warning Center (TCWC) detected the Tropical Depression (TD) 99S on Friday, 2 April 2021 and was later identified as TC 26S as it strengthened (5 Apr). TC 26S (SEROJA) hit Indonesia at tropical storm level (Max wind speed at 65 - 85 km/h) and achieved its peak intensity (Typhoon) when it was affecting Western Australia (120 - 130 km/h) by 10 Apr;

IMPACTS: TC 26S (SEROJA) brought flood/flash-floods, strong winds, and landslides in the region especially in East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara. Heavy rain lasting about nine hours caused dams in four sub-districts to overflow, inundating houses and rice fields. The BNPB reported that as many as 509,604 persons were affected by TC 26S (SEROJA), with 11,406 people displaced, 181 deaths, 271 injuries, 45 missing persons while 66,036 houses were reportedly damaged in East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara (as of 12 April, 23.30 WIB), with this following details: East Nusa Tenggara - 472,765 people affected, 11,406 displaced, 179 dead, 271 injured, 45 missing, and 60,703 houses damaged;

West Nusa Tenggara - 36,839 people affected, 2 dead, and 5,333 houses damaged;

LIFELINES: BPBD with the support of other related agencies and community continue to clean the roads previously not passable due to the impacts of TC 26S (Seroja). Electricity in a few parts of Kupang and Flores Timur are now back, telecommunications have started to work properly but is still impacted by the rotating blackouts. Electricity and telecommunications line in Ngada Regency are still limited. Internet services are still limited;