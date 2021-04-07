Tropical Cyclone 26S (Seroja) Nusa Tenggara Islands, Indonesia | Flash Update #2

OVERVIEW

Position: As of 7 April 2021 13:00 WIB (UTC+7), TC SEROJA’s is located in the Indian Ocean, about 610 km South of Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara (14.0 S, 116.8 E) moving to the southwest at a speed of 30 km/h away from Indonesian territory with Maximum Sustained Wind Speed of 65 km/h (BMKG).

Forecast:

● In the next 24, 48, and 72 hours, it is predicted that the Maximum Sustained Wind Speed will increase to 95, 110, and 130 km/h respectively (BMKG).

● BMKG warns that TC Seroja will have the following impacts:

○ Rain with moderate to heavy intensity accompanied by lightning and strong winds in Central Java, Yogyakarta, East Java, Bali, and West Nusa Tenggara.

○ Moderate rain in East Nusa Tenggara.

○ Wave height of 2.5-4.0 meters likely to occur in the southern waters of Java Island to NTB, southern Indian Ocean, Java Island to Bali, southern waters of Sumba Island to Rote Island.

○ Wave height of 4.0-6.0 meters is likely to occur in the waters south of NTB to southern Sumba Island, and in the Indian Ocean (south of NTB) to southern Sumba Island.

○ For the extended forecast, PDC estimates that 1,116 people, 294 households, and $116 Million (USD) of infrastructure* are potentially exposed to moderate to severe damaging winds (with damage expected closer to the shores). All shorelines in the path of the storm are exposed to potential storm surge, and inland areas within the storm’s proximity to potential flooding.