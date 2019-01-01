01 Jan 2019

Tornado kills one, damages 165 houses in West Java

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original

Jakarta / Mon, December 31, 2018 / 12:42 pm

A tornado swept through Panguragan Kulon village in Panguragan, Cirebon, West Java, on Sunday, killing one person and causing widespread destruction. The powerful winds have reportedly damaged 165 houses in the area.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the tornado, which took place at around 3:30 p.m. local time, had caused blackouts in most parts of the area. The tornado also caused considerable damage in two musholla (prayer rooms).

Sutopo said the agency was a handling the situation by coordinating with local authorities, village leaders and humanitarian volunteers to collect data on the impact of the tornado.

Before the tornado hit Panguragan on Sunday afternoon, the weather was reported to have been cloudy. Electricity authorities have continued to work to repair power grids damaged by the tornado. (mai/ebf)

