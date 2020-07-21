A Toolkit on Youth and Young Professionals in Science, Engineering, Technology, and Innovation for Disaster Risk Reduction

INTRODUCTION

How it all started

Following UNESCO Operational Strategy on Youth 2014-2021 , UNESCO applies comprehensive and future-oriented vision in working with youth by recognizing youth as agents of change, beneficiaries, and partners in social transformations, peace and sustainable development in their countries and communities.

On the 29th of March 2018, the UNESCO Office Jakarta initiated a consolidation meeting on Youth and Young Scientists in Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). This meeting organized a core group of youth and young professionals interested in initiating and leading activities to strengthen Indonesia’s SETI for DRR. From this, and a series of follow up meetings with relevant Indonesian disaster management agencies, the core group of youth and young professionals agreed to formalize the initiative by establishing U-INSPIRE. The group defined U-INSPIRE as a platform for Youth and Young Professionals in SETI for Resiliency, to accelerate the implementation of DRR in line with the SFDRR and to support DRR policy and action at the local, national and international levels. Their vision is to make “Indonesian youth and young professionals as the generators of innovation in science, engineering and technology for disaster resilience at the national and global levels.”

In November 2018, UNESCO Office Jakarta, with the International Centre for Interdisciplinary and Advanced Research (ICIAR) of LIPI, and the GSTAG Working Group on capacity building and higher education of UNDRR jointly hosted the Asia Pacific Regional Workshop on Youth and Young Professionals in SETI for DRR in Serpong, Indonesia. The workshop aimed to stimulate and INSPIRE youth and young professionals in the Asia Pacific region to use their SETI capacity to contribute to DRR in their own country. This workshop initiated discussions around the expansion of the U-INSPIRE initiative to other countries in the Asia Pacific region.

In 2019, the U-INSPIRE initiative has gained momentum with the establishment and launching of U-INSPIREs in Afghanistan, Central Asia (covering Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan), India, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, and the Philippines. In 2020 China, Japan, Maldives, and Thailand established their U-INSPIREs.

In September 2019, representatives of these U-INSPIRE chapters gathered in UNESCO Office Jakarta and declared and signed the formation of U-INSPIRE Alliance, an Asia Pacific Youth and Young Professionals Alliance in Science,

Engineering, Technology, and Innovation for Disaster Risk Reduction (The Jakarta Declaration).