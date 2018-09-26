26 Sep 2018

Together anticipate drought and scarcity of water for the community

Report
from Indonesian Red Cross
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original

A number of Red Cross volunteers helped residents worked together to build a clean water installation wellbore to the needs of citizens who are now starting to experience water shortages and sanitation in some areas in the district of Sukabumi, West Java.

Currently, the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) Sukabumi regency through PMI and customer support Indomaret build distributed clean water sanitation in some point of regions facing water shortages and sanitation. one of them in the village Leles Cisaat Sukaresmi Village. Head of PMI Sukabumi, Budiharto said it was through the support of Red Cross donation centers and subscribes Indomaret, started the construction of installations for structural mitigation through supporting facilities such as wellbore clean water, latrines, water pumps, pipelines and tandonisasi

In addition, it also conducts health promotion programs for behavior change to citizens and the number of students.

"Through the concept of empowerment, PMI in cooperation with residents worked together to build a clean water plant to meet the water needs of citizens," said Budi.

According to him, currently the district PMI sukabumi do this program in six districts, which includes sub-district cidolog, Nyalindung, cantayan, Kadudampit, and Cisaat, and Kabandungan

"In addressing the problems of drought and water shortages, although not exhaustive, but we did the scale of priorities," he added.

Meanwhile, Kusna Efendi (50) one of the main characters village residents of Kampung Leles subdistrict Sukaresmi Cisaat welcomed the installation of water raised up means that his village. According to him this is very helpful once the needs of residents in his village who desperately need clean water facilities for daily needs.

"There are about 150 families (KK) in two RT will receive manpaat clean water," said Kusna who also serves as chairman of the Rukun Warga 11 in the village of Leles.

Going forward, said Kusna, having managed the drilling process, the water will be in the process of tendonisasi through the installation of two large size water storage, which would then be distributed to homes via a pipeline process.

"I on behalf of the representatives of the residents would like to thank the PMI and the community for the assistance of customers Indomaret this program which is considered very bermanpaat once," Resolve Kusna Efendi.

