Indonesia + 2 more
Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Australia - Tropical Cyclone SEROJA update (GDACS, JTWC, UN OCHA, BNPB, BOM, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 April 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone SEROJA continues moving south-west over the Indian Ocean, and on 8 April at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 580 km north-west of Karratha City (coastal Pilbara Region, Western Australia), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.
- Meanwhile, the impact across eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste has increased after the passage of SEROJA. National authorities in Indonesia report 138 fatalities, 61 missing individuals, and up to 1,114 destroyed or damaged houses across East Nusa Tenggara Province. In Timor-Leste, heavy rainfall that started affecting the country since the end of March, resulted in flash floods and landslides. According to UN OCHA, at least 42 people died and up to 9,779 people have been temporarily displaced in Dili capital city.
- The International Disaster Charter and Copernicus Emergency Management Service have been activated to support the damage assessment across Timor-Leste.
- SEROJA is forecast to strengthen as it moves south and could make landfall over Peron Peninsula (central Western Australia) on 11 April, with maximum sustained winds up to 205 km/h.
- From 10 April, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge have been forecast for the West Coast of Western Australia, between Perth and Coral Bay.