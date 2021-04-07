Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Australia - Tropical Cyclone SEROJA update (GDACS, JTWC, BNPB, Government of Timor-Leste, DG ECHO, Copernicus EMS, BOM) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 April 2021)

Tropical Cyclone SEROJA continued south-west, south of eastern Indonesia and Timor-Leste. On 7 April at 0.00 UTC it was located approximately 670 km north-west of Brome Town (northern Western Australia), with maximum sustained winds of 83 km/h. According to national authorities, 128 died in East Nusa Tenggara Province (Indonesia) and 27 in Timor-Leste following its passage. More than 70 people are missing in Indonesia and over 15,400 displaced in both countries. SEROJA is forecast to continue south-west, strengthening before turning south-east and making landfall on 11 April over the central west coast of Western Australia, with maximum sustained winds up to 175 km/h. Very heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the central and southern coast of Western Australia on 10-12 April. The European Commission's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated on 4 April to support the damage assessment in Timor-Leste. 2 maps have been produced so far.