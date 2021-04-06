Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Australia - Tropical Cyclone SEROJA (GDACS, JTWC, BNPB, Government of Timor-Leste, DG ECHO , Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 April 2021)

Tropical Cyclone SEROJA formed over the Savu Sea (eastern Indonesia, bordering Timor-Leste) on 4 April, moving south-west towards the Western Australia coast. On 6 April at 0.00 UTC its centre was approx. 130 km south of Sumba Island (East Nusa Tenggara) and 730 km nort-west of Derby Town (Western Australia), with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h.

Following its passage, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management reports 128 fatalities, 72 people missing and 8,424 people displaced in East Nusa Tenggara. The Government of Timor-Leste reports 27 fatalities and 7,000 displaced in Dili.

SEROJA is forecast to strengthen as it moves south-west, with winds up to 195 km/h possible on 10 April.

Very heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over East Nusa Tenggara Province on 6-7 April, and the central coast of Western Australia on 10-11 April. Moderate rain is forecast over Timor-Leste on 6 April.