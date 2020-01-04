04 Jan 2020

Three killed, several injured in North Sulawesi flash flood

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

Jakarta / Fri, January 3, 2020 / 05:00 pm

A flash food has killed at least three people and injured several others in Lebo village in Manganitu district, Sangihe Islands regency, North Sulawesi.

Sangihe Regent Jabes Gaghana said the flood hit the village at 6 a.m. on Friday. Only one of the three bodies has been recovered so far.

"As a result of the disaster, Lebo village is badly affected. Many houses are submerged and three people have died. One of them has been found while the other two are still covered by the landslide. In addition, six people were injured and have been taken to the hospital," he said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He called on residents to remain alert of possible further flooding in the near future. Authorities have evacuated 80 households to several churches and built temporary shelters near the affected areas. (ars)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.