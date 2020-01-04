Three killed, several injured in North Sulawesi flash flood

Jakarta / Fri, January 3, 2020 / 05:00 pm

A flash food has killed at least three people and injured several others in Lebo village in Manganitu district, Sangihe Islands regency, North Sulawesi.

Sangihe Regent Jabes Gaghana said the flood hit the village at 6 a.m. on Friday. Only one of the three bodies has been recovered so far.

"As a result of the disaster, Lebo village is badly affected. Many houses are submerged and three people have died. One of them has been found while the other two are still covered by the landslide. In addition, six people were injured and have been taken to the hospital," he said on Friday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He called on residents to remain alert of possible further flooding in the near future. Authorities have evacuated 80 households to several churches and built temporary shelters near the affected areas. (ars)