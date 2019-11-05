TaiwanICDF and Mercy Corps hand over project for earthquake recovery in Central Sulawesi Indonesia to the local communities

In response to the earthquake in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on September 28, 2018, the International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) and Mercy Corps initiated the Central Sulawesi Earthquake WASH Support Program (Indonesia). As the project came to an end, the two organizations hosted a handover ceremony of water source facilities and latrines on October 16, 2019 in Sigi Regency in Central Sulawesi. Sigi Regent Mohammad Irwan Lapata, Deputy Representative of Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Indonesia (TETO) Peter S. L. Lan, and Executive Director of Mercy Corps Indonesia Ade Soekadis, attended the handover ceremony. More than 165 people were present at the ceremony, including a local media “Sulteng Membangan”.

Sigi Regent Mohammad Irwan Lapata expressed his gratitude to the TaiwanICDF and Mercy Corps for providing assistance to address the water and sanitation needs of local communities, especially in the areas where the government’s resources were unable to reach. He emphasized this project has speeded up overall recovery. TETO Deputy Representative, Peter S. L. Lan, claimed that Taiwan will always be the best partner for Indonesia and continue to assist Indonesia in its development.

The original water supply systems in Sigi were severely damaged by the earthquakes. Therefore, people had to queue up for more than two hours to get clean water after the earthquakes. Many of the existing toilets and latrines were also damaged and no longer available. The lack of appropriate toilets led to an increase of open defecation practices and sanitation problems.

In order to assist the households in affected areas to meet basic water and sanitation needs, the project built eight water source facilities, provided 1,000 sets of water filtration equipment to households, constructed 120 latrines, and promoted water and sanitation knowledge in the target communities. At least 1,000 households benefit from the project. Water source facilities and latrines will be managed by committees established by the communities after the end of the project to ensure the operation remains sustainable.

The TaiwanICDF also dispatched a project-based volunteer to participate in the project implementation from June to August 2019, strengthening bilateral exchange through frontline participation and the sharing of Taiwanese experience. In addition to demonstrating the image of Taiwan as a humanitarian assistance provider, the people-centered “New Southbound spirit” has been realized to further deepen friendship between the two countries.