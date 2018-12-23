Sunda Straits tsunami: third disaster to hit Indonesia in the last 6 months

23rd Dec 2018

CARE is closely monitoring the situation in Sunda Straits, western Java and is ready to respond after a tsunami hit the islands late last night.

“CARE has an office and an existing water and sanitation project in schools in Serang Regency - the worst hit area,” said Helen Vanwel, CARE Indonesia Country Director. “We are prepared and able to assist with the delivery of hygiene kits if needed,” She added.

Initial indications suggest at least 43 people have been killed and 584 injured, but these numbers are likely to rise as more information comes in. Power remains out across the affected areas. This latest earthquake comes three months after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and tsunami devastated the island of Sulawesi; killing over 2,000 people.

CARE is already responding to the Sulawesi disaster with emergency relief items. “this tsunami in the Sunda Straits is the third natural disaster to affect Indonesia in the last 6 months. Aid agencies and the Government are already stretched to respond to all these different disasters. This latest tsunami shows the importance of early warning systems and good disaster preparedness mechanisms,” says Vanwel.

ENDS/

About CARE in Indonesia

CARE has worked in Indonesia since 1967, initially focused on food distribution, small infrastructure projects, health, the environment, and water and sanitation. In 2004, CARE Indonesia was one of the primary emergency responders after the South Asian tsunami. Emergency response and disaster risk reduction with a focus on women and girls is always CARE Indonesia’s first priority. Its other core activities all focus on women and youth and include: Integrated Risk Management comprising resilience, food security and climate change; Economic Empowerment and leadership; and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.